Family-Focused Empey Acting as Mentor at Camp

There are plenty of new faces currently at Moose training camp. Those players are getting acclimated to the club and taking in a pile of new information each day. So it helps to have returning players who are familiar with the city, coaches, and organization those new skaters can look to.

Tyson Empey is gearing up for his third season with the Moose after re-signing with the club this summer. Empey knows all about the battles going on in camp alongside his new teammates, having worked his way from U18AA in Swift Current, to U18 AAA in Battlefords, to Junior-A in the SJHL, on to NCAA Division III at SUNY-Geneseo, into the ECHL and now to the AHL.

“I’ve been that guy on two-way deals, on tryout deals, everything like that. I’ve been through it all,” Empey explained following the team’s practice. “I like being able to talk to those guys and see their story in how they got here, try to relate to them and give them as much advice as I can about what I’ve been through.”

The Swift Current, Sask. product put pen to paper on his extension with the Moose early in the off-season, granting the gritty forward and his family some helpful stability throughout the summer. Perfect for a family who welcomed a new addition in May.

“It’s been awesome knowing where we are going to be a little sooner than other years,” added Empey. “Nice to be back and have some familiarity. I have my family in Saskatchewan, so they were able to help us move and help with the kids. It’s really exciting to be back.”

With everything in the hockey world taken care of, Empey was able to just enjoy a summer of family time.

“It couldn’t have worked out any better for us,” Empey explained. “Being able to be there for my wife for the birth and be there for all those first days. Being able to get used to being a new dad was really exciting.”

Empey and the Moose are back on the ice Wednesday for the third day of camp at 10:30 a.m. at hockey for all centre. All on-ice sessions are open to the public.

The Moose open the season Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:00 p.m. when they host the Chicago Wolves for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. The teams get back at it Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for both games are available at mooosehockey.com/tickets.